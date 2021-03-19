WATCH NOW

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Season Premiere
KardashiansRoyal FamilyBachelor NationWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale: Get 50% Off Too Faced, Becca Cosmetics, PMD & More

Hurry, you only have 24 hours to get these discounts.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 19, 2021 2:33 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Flash SaleShop Sales
E-Comm, Sephora Oh Snap Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway and Sephora is offering discounts on some of the same products. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem. These discounts are only here for one day.

You need to hurry up! Today is the only day to get 50% off products from Becca Cosmetics, PMD, NuFace and Too Faced at Sephora. Check out the products from today's Oh Snap! Sale below.

read
Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty: Becca Cosmetics, IT Brushes, PMD & More

Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter

Becca Cosmetics highlighters give your skin a natural, luminous glow. Sephora carries eleven shades, including the much-beloved bestseller, Champagne Pop.

$38
$19
Sephora

NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device

Are you concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity? You should use the NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device. It's a microcurrent facial-toning device that helps visibly improve some of your biggest skin concerns.

$199
$100
Sephora

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick Reveals a Kourtney K. Ultimatum Led to Sofia Richie Split

2

The Conners Crew Member Dead After "Fatal Medical Event" on Set

3

Travis Barker Holds Kourtney Kardashian Close During Date Night

NuFace Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer

Maximize the effectiveness of the NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device by applying the NuFace Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer first. The lightweight gel hydrates and visibly plumps the skin while helping to activate the microcurrent device.

$14
$7
Sephora

Too Faced Melted Chocolate 24 Hour Liquid Matte Eye Shadow

This chocolate-scented eye shadow creates an airbrushed finish that lasts for a full 24 hours. It's crease-proof and waterproof product is available in eight different shades.

$21
$11
Sephora

PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device

Clean, firm, and tone your face with the PMD Clean Smart Facial Cleansing Device. It has 7,000 vibrations per minute to break down dirt and impurities in an effective yet gentle way.

$99
$50
Sephora

PMD Personal Microderm

Give yourself a professional-level microdermabrasion treatment in the comfort of your own home. The PMD Personal Microderm device removes dead skin, increases circulation, and supports natural collagen production.

 

$159
$80
Sephora

Check out some of our favorite products to shape up and fill in your eyebrows from Huda Beauty, Patrick Ta, Em Cosmetics and more!

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick Reveals a Kourtney K. Ultimatum Led to Sofia Richie Split

2

The Conners Crew Member Dead After "Fatal Medical Event" on Set

3

Travis Barker Holds Kourtney Kardashian Close During Date Night

4

Paris Hilton Debuts Hot New Haircut: See Her Beautiful Bob

5

See Mila Kunis’ Major Transformation in Four Good Days Trailer