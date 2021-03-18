KardashiansRoyal FamilyBachelor NationWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Katie Thurston's Possible Bachelorette Contestants Revealed: Meet the Men of Season 17

As the countdown continues to the 17th season of The Bachelorette, the show has just unveiled all of the possible men that will compete for Katie Thurston's love. See them all here!

By Samantha Schnurr Mar 18, 2021 3:55 PMTags
TVReality TVThe BacheloretteCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Chris Harrison Replaced on "Bachelorette" By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe

While spring has not yet begun, things are already heating up for The Bachelorette

That's because the show—which will resume this summer with Katie Thurston as the newly announced Bachelorette—has just given fans a sneak peek at 34 possible men who will vie for her love on the upcoming 17th season. 

As the show announced in a March 18 Facebook post, "We are giving you an early look at the men who may be on this season of The Bachelorette!"

Of course, Thurston understands what its like to be in their shoes—she was a contestant on the most recent season of The Bachelor starring Matt James. As viewers likely recall, she made an unforgettable first impression when she introduced herself to him on night one with a vibrator in hand. She was ultimately sent home week six while James went on to split from the season's winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, following her social media controversy

Now, Thurston is ready for her own forever. "I'm ready to find love, and not just, like, the temporary kind," she said. "I'm talking forever, my husband, and I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me." 

photos
The Bachelor 2021: Meet the Women of Matt James' Season

Meanwhile, meet the guys who now have a turn to stick out to the Washington native. While the countdown continues to the season premiere, keep scrolling for more about Thurston's possible contestants. 

ABC
Tré

Tré, 26, is from Covington, Ga. 

ABC
Cody

Cody, 27, is from Montclair, N.J.

ABC
Jeff

Jeff, 31, is from Cranford, N.J.

ABC
Mike P.

Mike, 31, is from Surprise, Ariz.

ABC
Quartney

Quartney, 26, is from Arlington, Texas. 

ABC
Viktor

Viktor, 32, is from Galveston, Texas. 

ABC
Thomas

Thomas, 28, is from San Diego, Calif. 

ABC
Michael A.

Michael, 36, is from Akron, Ohio.

ABC
Marty

Marty, 25, is from Reno, Nev.

ABC
Landon

Landon, 25, is from Bakersfield, Calif. 

ABC
Karl

Karl, 33, is from Miami, Fla. 

ABC
Justin

Justin, 26, is from Ellicott City, Md.

ABC
Hunter

Hunter, 34, is from San Angelo, Texas. 

ABC
Dennis

Dennis, 26, is from Chicago, Ill.

ABC
John

John, 27, is from Santa Cruz, Calif.

ABC
Connor B.

Connor B., 29, is from Columbia, Ill. 

ABC
Conor C.

Conor, 28, is from Edmond, Okla.

ABC
Greg

Greg, 27, is from Edison, N.J.

ABC
Gabriel

Gabriel, 35, is from Charlotte, N.C.

ABC
Christian

Christian, 26, is from Newburyport, Mass.

ABC
Brandon

Brandon, 26, is from Mokena, Ill.

ABC
Bao

Bao, 36, is from Concord, N.H.

ABC
Austin

Austin, 25, is from Mission Viejo, Calif.

ABC
Andrew S.

Andrew, 26, is from Waukegan, Ill.

ABC
Aaron

Aaron, 26, is from Walnut, Calif. 

ABC
Andrew M.

Andrew, 31, is from Walnut Creek, Calif. 

 

ABC
Tanner

Tanner, 28, is from Del Mar, Calif. 

ABC
Kyle

Kyle, 26, is from Sarasota, Fla. 

ABC
Marcus

Marcus, 30, is from Vancouver, Wash.

ABC
Joshua

Joshua, 25, is from Pembroke Pines, Fla.

photos
View More Photos From Meet All of Katie Thurston's Possible Bachelorette Contestants

Trending Stories

1

Allison Janney Reveals the Real Reason Mom Is Ending

2

Gayle King Shares Plan for Harry & Meghan Interview If Philip Had Died

3

Vanessa Bryant Sues Sheriff’s Deputies Accused of Leaking Crash Photos

Sign up for our weekly Bachelor Beat newsletter to get all of your Bachelor Nation updates!

Trending Stories

1

Allison Janney Reveals the Real Reason Mom Is Ending

2

Gayle King Shares Plan for Harry & Meghan Interview If Philip Had Died

3

Vanessa Bryant Sues Sheriff’s Deputies Accused of Leaking Crash Photos

4

Mark Ruffalo Almost Quit 13 Going on 30 Over This Scene

5

David Foster Was “Annoyed” With Katharine McPhee's Baby Name Reveal