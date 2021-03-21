Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Watch : Billie Eilish Debuts Stunning New Blonde Hair

Leave it to Billie Eilish to break the Internet.

The teen sensation ended up setting a record on Instagram after she welcomed fans to her "new era" by making a jaw-dropping hair transformation. Yes, the 19-year-old said goodbye to her green hair. The "Ocean Eyes" singer's pic debuting her bold new look got a record 1 million likes on Instagram in just six minutes, beating the previous record which belonged to a post by Selena Gomez in 2018.

Eilish isn't the only star to switch up her look this week. Tiffany Haddish and Dylan Sprouse followed in her blonde follicles, while a major YouTube star went for a pink tint and Julianne Hough showed off longer locks in a hue she's never done before.

Finally, Jared Leto, known for changing his look for a movie role, was unrecognizable on the set of his latest project, as was Mila Kunis in the just-released trailer for what looks to be her grittiest role yet.