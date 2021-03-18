KardashiansRoyal FamilyBachelor NationWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

NFL’s Erin Andrews Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's Surprise Engagement

During a recent interview, NFL reporter Erin Andrews shared what she knew about Aaron Rogers and Shailene Woodley’s relationship before their engagement news broke. Keep scrolling for the details.

By Mona Thomas Mar 18, 2021 12:37 PM
EngagementsErin AndrewsCouplesShailene WoodleyCelebritiesWatch What Happens LiveAaron RodgersNBCU
Watch: Aaron Rodgers Says Fatherhood Is His "Next Great Challenge"

Erin Andrews is weighing in on the latest NFL love story.

The sports journalist appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, March 17 and shared how much she knew about Aaron Rogers and Shailene Woodley‘s relationship before the celeb couple announced their engagement.

"He kept that under covers. Wow, he really did," she exclaimed to host Andy Cohen. "There was kind of rumors, I think, that they were dating, but yeah. I had no idea and then he unveiled it in his MVP speech. So, surprised everybody. Really kept that quiet."

Sports buffs out there may recall the Green Bay Packer announcing his engagement to the Little Big Lies star early February during the NFL Honors ceremony.

While accepting the coveted Most Valuable Player award, the quarterback said, "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments. One hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career."

photos
Shailene Woodley's Alternative AF Lifestyle

While the couple's relationship wasn't exactly a secret, they definitely tried their best to keep things private. As a source told E! News in February, the pair are "private and lowkey."

"They continue to talk and see each other when they can," the insider revealed at the time. "They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other." 

During her appearance on The Tonight Show on Feb. 22, Shailene not only confirmed the engagement, but mentioned that it's been a thing "for a while now" since the two met during the pandemic.

"For us, it's not new news, you know?" she told host Jimmy Fallon. "So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

She went on, "He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."

