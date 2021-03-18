Beyoncé Shares Must-See Photo of Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Sipping From Her Grammy

Watch : Blue Ivy Carter Shows Off Superstar Dance Moves

Beyoncé is showing just how proud she is of Blue Ivy Carter.

The superstar singer's 9-year-old daughter won her first-ever Grammy at the award show on March 14, making history as one of the youngest nominees to ever take home the coveted gold trophy. Blue Ivy was recognized at the 2021 Grammys alongside her mom—who also made history at the ceremony—in the Best Music Video category for "Brown Skin Girl."

To celebrate the memorable night, Bey took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos—including one iconic snap of Blue Ivy using a straw to sip from her Grammy. Beyoncé captioned the post with a blue heart.

As fans may recall, Queen Bey attended the star-studded Grammys ceremony alongside her husband, Jay-Z. During the award show, the "Run the World" singer won four awards, bringing her total to a record-breaking 28 wins—the most of any artist in Grammys history.

During her acceptance speech for Best R&B Performance—which she earned for "Black Parade"—Bey gave a sweet shout-out to her family, including Blue Ivy and 3-year-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter.