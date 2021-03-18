Dylan Sprouse Throws It Back To His Zack & Cody Days With New Bleach Blonde Hair

Watch : Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary

Dylan Sprouse is taking us back to The Tipton Hotel.

The Zack & Cody alum is throwing it back to his younger days on the Disney Channel by debuting his new, platinum blonde hair.

His girlfriend of more than two years, Barbara Palvin, shared a couples pic on Instagram on Wednesday, March 17. The photo revealed his floppy bleach blonde 'do, which immediately reminded us of the Sprouse twins' lighter hair color from the mid-2000s.

It's basically what we imagine Zack Martin would look like all grown up. Anyone else getting surfer vibes?

It appears Dylan has been rocking this bold new style for quite some time, seeing as he joined photographer Alex Hainer for a sweaty photoshoot one week ago at Alex Fine's Almost Home gym in Los Angeles. At the time, Dylan showed off the standout hairstyle and posed in red and black muscle tanks—he even showed off his mini golfing skills.

The actor captioned the moment, "Golf is for nerds."