Emily Ratajkowski Shares Intimate Photos of Her "First Moments" With Baby Sly

Emily Ratajkowski is one proud momma—and she's got the pictures to prove it!
It's been only a few weeks since the supermodel gave birth to her first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. After welcoming her little one on March 8, the 29-year-old star is giving her fans a more intimate look at her motherhood journey.
On Wednesday, March 17, Emily took to Instagram to post never-before-seen photos of the day she gave birth to her newborn.
"In between pushes/first moments with Sly. Life!" she wrote, alongside images that captured her on the hospital bed, as well as holding her baby for the first time.
On March 11, the Gone Girl actress announced she was officially a new mom, writing on Instagram at the time, "Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."
The star's baby news comes a little over four months after she announced her pregnancy. And in true Emily fashion, her reveal was very chic as she appeared on Vogue's digital cover last October.
In her interview, the actress opened up about how she and her husband plan to raise their baby. Hint: She said they want to be "progressive" parents.
"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want,'" Emily penned in an essay for the magazine. "We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then."
Putting things into perspective, she added, "Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled."
The supermodel said she and her husband hope to use "as few gender stereotypes" as possible.
When discussing her pregnancy, Emily explained she was going with the flow and soaking up every moment. As she described, "I'm completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I'm surprisingly unbothered."
"Instead of feeling afraid," she continued, "I feel a new sense of peace. I'm already learning from this person inside my body. I'm full of wonder."