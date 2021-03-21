My Music Moments: Nicky Jam Shares the Soundtrack to His Life

Watch : Nicky Jam Reveals Unexpected Musical Influences: My Music Moments

Nicky Jam is ready to dance with somebody.

And it's easy to understand why the reggaetón singer, whose real names is Nick Rivera Caminero, is in the mood to celebrate: Not only did he just release his hew song "Fan de Tus Fotos" with Romeo Santos, but he also voices Butch Cat in Tom & Jerry, which is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Both projects had major significance for the 40-year-old artist.

After collaborating with Romeo for the 2017 track "Bella y Sensual" with Daddy Yankee, Nicky was ready to do "a song alone" with the Bachata "king," telling E! News, "I'm a huge fan of Romeo Santos, I mean there's not a Spanish person that's not. He's a legend in our music, in Spanish music, in general."

But it took a little convincing, with Nicky showing Romeo several options before they found the "perfect song" in "Fan de Tus Fotos."

"It's meeting halfway," he explained, adding that it combines "the sexy romantic poetic vibe" and "the reggaetón urban beat."