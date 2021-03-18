Why Women Everywhere Love Beyonce's Ivy Park Clothing Line

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

What would Beyoncé do? A question we ask ourselves on a daily basis because Beyoncé is our queen!

Besides becoming the most decorated artist in Grammy history this past weekend, the "Love On Top" singer is also a mom of three, wife to Jay-Z and owner of Ivy Park, a wildly popular activewear brand. In 2016, the Beyhive was buzzing with excitement after Beyoncé launched her athleisure line, and to this day, the brand still generates quite the buzz when new collections drop.

Since the initial launch, Ivy Park has partnered up with Adidas to carry out its mission of empowering women of all body types to feel and look their best. And each drop continues to set the bar higher for the entire activewear industry through introducing more size-inclusive apparel styles, footwear and accessories. Not to mention, Ivy Park launch days can be anxiety-inducing for fans since everything sells out almost immediately.

And if you're still on the hunt for the latest Icy Park drop, we found a few styles that are still available to shop!