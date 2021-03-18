Why Women Everywhere Love Beyonce's Ivy Park Clothing Line

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
What would Beyoncé do? A question we ask ourselves on a daily basis because Beyoncé is our queen!
Besides becoming the most decorated artist in Grammy history this past weekend, the "Love On Top" singer is also a mom of three, wife to Jay-Z and owner of Ivy Park, a wildly popular activewear brand. In 2016, the Beyhive was buzzing with excitement after Beyoncé launched her athleisure line, and to this day, the brand still generates quite the buzz when new collections drop.
Since the initial launch, Ivy Park has partnered up with Adidas to carry out its mission of empowering women of all body types to feel and look their best. And each drop continues to set the bar higher for the entire activewear industry through introducing more size-inclusive apparel styles, footwear and accessories. Not to mention, Ivy Park launch days can be anxiety-inducing for fans since everything sells out almost immediately.
And if you're still on the hunt for the latest Icy Park drop, we found a few styles that are still available to shop!
Adidas X Ivy Park Off-White Super Sleek 72 Sneakers
We're obsessed with the latest Icy Park shoe style! Featuring a platform sole and fun rope detailing, these kicks will help you look fresh when you're on the go.
Adidas Ivy Park Monogram Skirt Wild Brown
With a chic monogram print and gold button details, you can dress this skirt up or down!
Adidas x Ivy Park White Super Sleek Boots
These après ski kicks will have you looking so fly! They offer a suede trim, almond toe, and lace-up closure woven in white and grey.
Adidas x Ivy Park Blue Latex Full-Zip Dress
We love the color of this dress! It's perfect for winter and spring and includes a stretch bonded jersey lining for ultimate comfort.
Adidas x Ivy Park Pink Monogram Medium Support Cut-Out Sports Bra
This sports bra would make anyone excited to workout! With a sleeveless stretch recycled jersey material and tonal logo pattern throughout, this bra offers equal parts style and comfort.
Adidas Ivy Park Monogram Short Tights Bold Pink
Pair the matching sports bra with these super stylish shorts for the ultimate workout fit.
