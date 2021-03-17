The Final Season of Younger Finally Gets a Premiere Date

Watch : Hilary Duff and More "Younger" Stars Dish on Season 5

The beginning of the end is near for Younger.

On Wednesday, March 17, Paramount+ announced that season seven of Younger, which marks the dramedy's final season, will premiere on the streaming service on April 15. For those unfamiliar with the Darren Star-created series, per Paramount+, Younger follows "Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure, and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job."

And, as fans of the show well know, season six left off with Liza getting the surprise of her life—a marriage proposal. As the streaming service detailed it, the upcoming season will showcase Liza's personal life "on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself." In regard to Liza's co-worker and friend Kelsey (Hilary Duff)? She's facing a setback at work, which leads to "a new creative outlet."