Why Dale Moss "Will Never Commit" to Clare Crawley Despite Their Latest Reunion

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss continue to have rosy reunions.

The Bachelorette alums packed on the PDA during an afternoon outing in New York on Tuesday, March 16. The duo, who broke up in January, just two months after getting engaged, were photographed kissing with their face masks on and holding hands as they strolled through the city.

During their outing, the two kept things casual and low-key. The 39-year-old hairstylist looked effortlessly chic in an all-black ensemble, while the 32-year-old star donned a light brown bomber jacket, white T-shirt and black joggers.

But despite their romantic reunion, a source close to Clare exclusively tells E! News they "are not back together."

"They are hanging out and having fun for now. They agreed it's less pressure on both of them if they don't label their relationship," the insider shares, adding, "Clare made plans to visit him in NYC and spend time with him there after their recent weekend in Florida."