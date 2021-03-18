Take a Little Time to Enjoy Meghan McCain's Hair Transformations on The View

Meghan McCain has people talking—and it's not for what you think.
Every morning on The View, the Dirty Sexy Politics author shares her thoughts on the hottest topics in and around the United States.
But when discussing everything from politics, COVID-19 and the Real Housewives franchise, Meghan has grabbed the attention of daytime TV viewers with her different hairstyles and beauty looks.
"As all new moms know who go on maternity leave, you don't feel glamorous being at home covered in breast milk and in sweatpants all day," Meghan exclusively shared with E! News. "One of the most fun perks of being a co-host on The View is being able to play with hair, makeup and fashion and I was just excited to be able to go back and play a little bit because I hadn't in so long. I also think as any new mom can relate to, your body goes through so much, so I just wanted to feel like myself again."
With help from hair and makeup artist Carmen Currie, Meghan has consistently brought different looks to the show. And yes, people are sending their positive reviews online.
After sharing one of her looks on Instagram, Meghan received compliments from Erika Jayne, Cameran Eubanks, Janice Dean and more. As Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause wrote, "LOVE!! All of the looks are so fun!! Inspiring me to change it up more."
While she appreciates the compliments, Meghan says the praise should go to Carmen for making all of the looks possible.
"She is so incredibly creative and has such a vision every day," Meghan gushed. "I'm just so happy I get to be a pallet for her to work on. I would not have had the chance to work with her but because of COVID and relocating to the D.C. beltway area, she was the artist they assigned to me and I feel like it was just meant to be!"
To see more of Meghan's most memorable looks, keep scrolling in our gallery below.
The View airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings online.