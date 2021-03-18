Take a Little Time to Enjoy Meghan McCain's Hair Transformations on The View

Watch : Meghan McCain Shares First Photo of Baby Girl

Meghan McCain has people talking—and it's not for what you think.

Every morning on The View, the Dirty Sexy Politics author shares her thoughts on the hottest topics in and around the United States.

But when discussing everything from politics, COVID-19 and the Real Housewives franchise, Meghan has grabbed the attention of daytime TV viewers with her different hairstyles and beauty looks.

"As all new moms know who go on maternity leave, you don't feel glamorous being at home covered in breast milk and in sweatpants all day," Meghan exclusively shared with E! News. "One of the most fun perks of being a co-host on The View is being able to play with hair, makeup and fashion and I was just excited to be able to go back and play a little bit because I hadn't in so long. I also think as any new mom can relate to, your body goes through so much, so I just wanted to feel like myself again."

With help from hair and makeup artist Carmen Currie, Meghan has consistently brought different looks to the show. And yes, people are sending their positive reviews online.