Michelle Obama Talks Waffles + Mochi Mission, Future Celebrity Guests and More

Watch : Michelle Obama Brings Joy, Food and Celebs in "Waffles + Mochi"

Michelle Obama is ready to educate the next generation.

On Wednesday, March 17's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, co-host Justin Sylvester spoke with the former First Lady about her new Netflix show, Waffles + Mochi, which premiered on March 16. During the chat, we got to meet Mrs. Obama's adorable new co-stars and learn all about the Waffles + Mochi mission.

"One of the things that Waffles + Mochi does a good job with is showing families affordable and doable meals. Because oftentimes, if you know what you're doing in the kitchen, it can be more affordable to cook at home than to go out," she shared. "Now, the challenge that we face in this country is access to affordable, fresh produce. And so, we're hoping that we can encourage people to really advocate for more communities to have this kind of access. And that way they can try these recipes for themselves and realize that you can save money. If you buy a whole chicken and cut it up, it's cheaper than buying a chicken in parts."