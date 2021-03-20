You'll Want to Steal This Piece of Relationship Advice From Allison Holker-Boss

Watch : Allison Holker & tWitch's Love Story

More than a decade into their romance, Stephen "tWitch" Boss has choreographed many a sweet gesture to show wife Allison Holker-Boss just how much he loves her.

There are the Instagram tributes, of course, The Ellen DeGeneres Show's resident DJ and executive producer recently thanking his bride on her 33rd birthday Feb. 7 "for the love, the life, the lessons, the dances, and the memories," noting there's "Nobody better to be growing old with!!!" And there are the "pages and pages of emails" he sent during that first year of courtship when separate work obligations kept them in different corners of the globe for some nine months.

And perhaps most poignant for the couple, who met, first at a party thrown by a fellow So You Think You Can Dance contestant, then as all-stars on the hit series' seventh season in 2010, was the way he fully embraced life with her eldest daughter, Weslie, now 12.