Sharon Osbourne Teases Her Uncertain Future With The Talk Amid Growing Controversy

Watch : "The Talk" Pauses Filming After Sharon Osbourne Outburst

Sharon Osbourne is hoping she will have the opportunity to talk on daytime TV again.

As The Talk continues a brief hiatus, one of the show's original co-hosts is speaking out and shedding some light on her future with the show.

In a new interview with Kevin Frazier, Sharon expressed her desires to chat with her fellow co-hosts, including Sheryl Underwood, after a tense discussion between the panel of women about race went viral.

"I wish we could go on and have an adult conversation calmly and work it out, but I don't know whether we can. I don't know whether it's gone past that," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I would love to, but I don't know whether I even want to go back... I don't know whether I'm wanted there."

On March 10, Sharon defended close friend Piers Morgan from backlash surrounding his controversial remarks about Megan Markle. Some of her co-hosts, including Sheryl and Elaine Welteroth, pushed back on her statements.