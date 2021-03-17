David Dobrik Apologizes for "Mistakes" Amid Misconduct Allegations Stemming From His Previous Videos

Watch : Liza Koshy Apologizes for Past Racist Videos With David Dobrik

David Dobrik is apologizing for "mistakes" he's made in his video content creation.

The 24-year-old vlogger, known as the leader of a YouTube group named the Vlog Squad, posted a message via the YouTube channel for his video podcast Views on Tuesday, March 16. In the footage, entitled "Let's talk," David admitted to having "learned from my mistakes" and said he no longer stands by some of the videos he previously published.

"I wanted to come on here real quick and address some conversations that are going on on the Internet," David explained. He said "consent is something that's super, super important to me." He also shared that he "always" gets approval from people appearing in his videos, and that he "will take the video down" if someone decides they no longer want to be associated with it.

"There's also been moments where I've looked back on videos, and I realize that these don't represent me anymore, and they're hurtful to other people, and I don't want them up because I've grown as a content creator and as a person," he revealed. "And I don't agree with some of the videos I've posted."