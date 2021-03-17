Bachelor NationHarry StylesOscarsWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Go Inside the $13.8 Million Beverly Hills Mansion That Rihanna Just Bought

Rihanna recently purchased a jaw-dropping $13.8 million Beverly Hills home. Keep scrolling to see her walk-in closet and multi-level outdoor courtyard.

Rihanna's beautiful and secluded new mansion presumably makes her feel like she's the only girl in the neighborhood. 

The 33-year-old Barbados-born pop superstar recently purchased a $13.8 million mansion that rests in an idyllic section of Beverly Hills, according to The Dirt. Sitting behind hedges and gates, along with providing additional privacy due to the sloping nature of the property, the 7,600-square-foot home features a driveway leading to an attached two-car garage. 

The pad was originally built in 1938 and had been previously owned by novelist Mary Sheldon, daughter of I Dream of Jeanie creator Sidney Sheldon.

Mary sold the half-acre property in 2016 to investor Daniel Starr, who dramatically refurbished the home. His acquisition was featured on the Bravo series Million Dollar Listing. 

Rihanna, whose hasn't released an album since 2016's Anti but has been busy with her fashion ventures, also owns a vacation home in Barbados and a number of other residences in the Los Angeles area. 

To get a closer look at her new abode, including the huge walk-in closet, keep scrolling through our gallery.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Bathing Under the Stars

The master bedroom allows for gorgeous views from this spa-style bath, leading to a private outdoor space.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Who's Hungry?

The home's French Oak flooring goes from room to room, including the chefs kitchen that features two islands.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Plenty of Space Is Afoot

The massive walk-in closet is quite appropriate for the fashion mogul.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Heating Up

In case anyone would ever want to be anywhere but sitting in front of the fireplace in the living room, the space also has glass walls opening to the outdoors.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Hip to Be Square

Boasting rooms like this one, it's no surprise that the home was designed with entertaining in mind.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Coffee, Anyone?

It's certainly easy to picture Rihanna lounging on the black leather banquette surrounded by numerous marble-topped surfaces.

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
Time for Some Fresh Air

The multi-level outdoor courtyard is optimal for relaxation, with its firepit, pool and spa.

