Go Inside the $13.8 Million Beverly Hills Mansion That Rihanna Just Bought

Rihanna's beautiful and secluded new mansion presumably makes her feel like she's the only girl in the neighborhood.

The 33-year-old Barbados-born pop superstar recently purchased a $13.8 million mansion that rests in an idyllic section of Beverly Hills, according to The Dirt. Sitting behind hedges and gates, along with providing additional privacy due to the sloping nature of the property, the 7,600-square-foot home features a driveway leading to an attached two-car garage.

The pad was originally built in 1938 and had been previously owned by novelist Mary Sheldon, daughter of I Dream of Jeanie creator Sidney Sheldon.

Mary sold the half-acre property in 2016 to investor Daniel Starr, who dramatically refurbished the home. His acquisition was featured on the Bravo series Million Dollar Listing.

Rihanna, whose hasn't released an album since 2016's Anti but has been busy with her fashion ventures, also owns a vacation home in Barbados and a number of other residences in the Los Angeles area.