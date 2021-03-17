Why Women Everywhere Love Jennifer Lopez's JLo Beauty

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

She can sing, she can dance, she can act...what can't Jennifer Lopez do?

The multi-hyphenate star has a long list of achievements but her latest venture JLO Beauty might be her most exciting chapter yet. Whether you're a skincare fanatic or just want to be like JLo, the "On The Floor" singer's growing beauty line offers luxurious but accessible skincare that will help your inner beauty shine through! Not to mention, the actress spent over two years developing the product line with over 100+ reformulations until she got everything just right. And given her beautiful, ageless skin and world-renowned glow, we trust her.

In January, the actress hilariously responded to a fan on Instagram speculating she had gotten botox, saying, "Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your skin!! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others...don't spend your time trying to bring others down...that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!!"

So listen to the queen and get some JLO Beauty! See below for our favorite products from her skincare collection.