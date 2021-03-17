The Talk's Sharon Osbourne Slams Leah Remini's Claims of Using Derogatory Language Toward Co-Hosts

The Talk's Sharon Osbourne is being accused of using derogatory language towards two of her former co-hosts.
According to a new report from journalist Yashar Ali, who cited allegations by former co-host Leah Remini, Sharon would frequently use offensive, racially-charged language when referencing host Julie Chen.
In addition, Leah claimed Sharon used derogatory terms when referring to host Sara Gilbert, who is openly gay.
E! News has reached out to Julie and Sara's teams for comment and has not heard back. In response to the allegations, Sharon's rep released a statement and called the accusations "lies."
"The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host," Howard Bragman said in a statement to E! News. "For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment."
The statement continued, "She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature."
The accusations come after The Talk made headlines for a tense conversation between Sharon and her co-hosts. On March 10, Sharon defended close friend Piers Morgan from backlash surrounding his remarks about Meghan Markle.
"I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?" Sharon lashed out as co-host Sheryl Underwood suggested she "gave validation" to Piers' stance on Meghan by publicly supporting him.
Sheryl then explained to Sharon, "It was not the exact words of racism, it's the implications and reaction to it. To not want to address that she is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that's what makes it racist."
In a statement to E! News on March 16, CBS confirmed The Talk would be extending their hiatus amid an internal review of Sharon's exchange with her co-hosts.
"CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We're also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk," a CBS spokesperson shared. "This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues."
According to Yashar's report, Leah says she regrets not saying anything about Sharon's alleged remarks at the time, either in response or afterward in public statements to the press. "Not only did I do nothing about the racism and bullying I was receiving and witnessing, I was party to it," she shared. "I had to own up to my own ugly."
When contacted by E! News, Leah's rep confirmed her statements to Yashar to be accurate and declined to comment further. The King of the Hill star served as a co-host with Julie, Sara and Sharon during the show's first season. She was let go from the show in 2011.
One day after Sharon's discussion with Sheryl went viral, the former Celebrity Apprentice contestant issued a statement claiming she overreacted. As she explained on Twitter, "There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast. I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better. Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying."
Earlier this month, former co-host Holly Robinson Peete shared her experiences with Sharon when serving as a co-host from 2010 to 2011. In a social media post, Holly accused her former co-worker of calling her too "ghetto" for the show.
"I'm old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto' for #TheTalk…then I was gone," she wrote on social media. "I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to."
Sharon would respond in a separate tweet writing, "Never in my life did I utter the words that Holly was 'too ghetto' to be on the Talk, as well as not having her fired [sic]."