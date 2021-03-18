Netflix Renews Three Fan-Favorite Shows—Did Yours Make the Cut? Find Out Here

Watch : Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5 Renewal

This announcement is guaranteed to spark joy.

On Tuesday, March 16, Netflix Vice President Brandon Riegg revealed the streaming platform has renewed Get Organized with The Home Edit and Dream Home Makeover for yet another season, and Marie Kondo will return to TV screens in the new spinoff Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Kondo revitalize homes, as Riegg confirmed Sparking Joy will premiere this summer. The series promises to feature more home organization methods, as well as the opportunity to "step into Marie's own home, meet her family, and get a glimpse into how she sparks joy in her daily life!"

Like Kondo, Studio McGee's Syd and Shea McGee will continue to put their home decorating skills to good use, while also preparing for the arrival of baby No. 3—coincidentally, the Netflix stars announced their pregnancies just a week apart!