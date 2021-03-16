We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Deodorant: It's something we all need!

In an effort to clean up our beauty routines, we made the switch to natural deodorant over a year ago. Although it's easy to grab the first deodorant you see on the drugstore shelf, it's important to read the ingredient labels and choose a brand that not only fits your personal beauty philosophy, but one that will perform well and keep you smelling fresh all day!

To save you time and unnecessary body odor, we've rounded up 10 natural, aluminum-free deodorants that will have your underarms smelling heavenly. And with warmer weather around the corner, there's never been a better time to revamp your deodorant routine and try out something new.

See below for 10 natural deodorants that actually work!