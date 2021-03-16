Lil Nas X Presents 24kGoldn with Song Breaker of the Year at First-Ever TikTok Awards Show

TikTok has officially changed the music industry's game.

Ahead of Sunday night's Grammy Awards, Logitech—in partnership with TikTok—created the inaugural Song Breaker Awards. Co-hosted by TikTok superstars Sienna Mae Gomez and Hype House's Larray, the event recognized and honored breakout creators who have collectively inspired over 240 million people worldwide. The first-ever Song Breaker Awards aimed to "champion creators, embrace the creator community, and power change."

During the show, 24kGoldn performed his newest release "3,2,1" and his famous hit "Mood." Lil Nax X, two-time Grammy winner and creative collaborator with Logitech, surprised 24kGoldn by presenting him with the Song Breaker of the Year Award. And, Lil Nax X was awarded the Groundbreaker Award, thanking TikTok, Logitech and Goldn in his speech.