Ed Helms' New Peacock Comedy Rutherford Falls Tackles a Problematic Statue in First Look

A timely topic.

Peacock has released the first official trailer for Ed Helms' new comedy Rutherford Falls, set to premiere on NBCU's streaming service on Thursday, Apr. 22.

From co-creators Mike Schur (The Office, The Good Place), Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas, the new series follows two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call.

As the first look indicates, the series is very timely as the town grapples with its own history and a debate about moving a statue of one its historical figures. "Four hundred years ago, my patriarchal ancestor Lawrence Rutherford founded our town," Helms says in the trailer. "I am the steward of my family's legacy, that will resonate throughout history."

The show will also focus heavily on the town's Native American community. "This town has forgotten ow to honor their ancestors," Michael Greyeyes' character shares.