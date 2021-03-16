Bachelor NationHarry StylesOscarsWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Move Over, Thor! See Chris Hemsworth’s Reaction to Wife Elsa Pataky’s Grueling Gym Exercise

During a workout session, Chris Hemworth’s was hilariously surprised by his wife Elsa Pataky’s strength. Keep scrolling to see the adorable clip.

There might be another superhero in Chris Hemsworth's home.

On Monday, March 15, the Marvel actor's wife Elsa Pataky took to Instagram to show off her intense workout routine. In the short clip, viewers can see the mother of three pushing an incredibly heavy apparatus clear across the gym floor.

As Elsa impressively reached the other side of the room, the Thor star almost stepped in front of her! After seeing his wife pass by him by, Chris turned around in disbelief, possibly at how fast she was going since the equipment piece is solid metal and hundreds of pounds.

The actress jokingly captioned the photo, "Get out of my way Thor!!"

As fans know, the couple—who shares daughter India Rose, 8, and 6-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha—are no strangers to the gym. While Chris keeps it tight for The Avengers, the former model has written books on living a healthier lifestyle. 

In an August 2020 interview with Australia's Body + Soul, the Strong: How to Eat, Move and Live with Strength and Vitality author explained how fitness became a lifestyle choice.

"I was in awe of the fit, athletic body and my whole life became about exercise," she shared. "I've never stopped since I was 14. I just fell in love with being healthy and fit." Of course, this made her and Chris the nearly perfect match.

 "[Chris and I] love to do sports, eat healthy and move our bodies," Elsa gushed. Fitness has also become a family affair, as she noted, "We've got the kids into surfing. Any hobbies to get them outside, and not on social media and computers. My daughter has been horse-riding with me since she was two-and-a-half."

