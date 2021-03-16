Former NFL Star Keyshawn Johnson Announces Death of Daughter Maia

Keyshawn Johnson is mourning the death of his daughter, Maia Hightower-Johnson, who has died at age 25.

The former NFL wide receiver shared the tragic news with his followers on Monday, March 15.

"It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia," he wrote, calling his first born child "the joy" of his life.

He and Shikiri Hightower, his wife from 1998 to 2002, brought Maia into the world in 1995.

Keyshawn said on Twitter, "She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia's siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

The athlete concluded his message by saying, "We also all appreciate your support and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Thank you all, God Bless."

No cause of death was given.