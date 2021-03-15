Eddie Van Halen's Son Says He's "Hurt" By 2021 Grammys Tribute to Late Rocker

Watch : GRAMMY Awards 2021: Must-See Moments

Eddie Van Halen's son is speaking out about his late father's Grammys tribute.

Following the star-studded ceremony on Sunday, March 14, Wolfgang Van Halen took to social media to express how he really felt about the In Memoriam segment. The special featured the legendary rock star who passed away last October at the age of 65 after a battle with throat cancer.

"The Grammys asked me to play 'Eruption' for the ‘In Memoriam' section and I declined. I don't think anyone could have lived up to what my father did for music but himself," Wolfgang shared on Monday, March 15. "It was my understanding that there would be an 'In Memoriam' section where bits of songs were performed for legendary artists that had passed."

"I didn't realize," he added, "that they would only show Pop for 15 seconds in the middle of 4 full performances for others we had lost."