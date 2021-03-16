How Vanessa and Nick Lachey's Marriage Ended Up Stronger Than Ever After a Year of Quarantine

"It kind of is the way that we courted, in the sense that for a full year before we really got intimate, we were just emotionally getting to know each other," Vanessa explained, remembering those long-distance days when Nick was based in Los Angeles and she was in New York hosting MTV's Total Request Live.

Now, she added, "through all this quarantine, he's seen me at my worst, physically. My hair up, whatever, haven't brushed my teeth since noon because we're trying to get the kids through school or whatever it is—but I know he loves me, and vice versa. He'll take his hat off, like, 'I haven't done my hair,' I'm like '[pfft] I don't care. I love you, I don't love coiffed you—although you're sexy coiffed—I love you.'"

More on these alleged looking-less-than-gorgeous moments later.

But yes, their intuition served them well, and Love Is Blind was easily one of the most talked-about series of last year, the concept bonkers (10 days of getting to know each other, then a proposal, then four weeks later "I do!"), the words exchanged dramatic and the outcomes heartening enough to capture millions of people's attention in a sea of romantic reality shows. Little did Nick and Vanessa know, though, that the show would debut just weeks before so many people had nothing but time on their hands to binge-watch shows like theirs.