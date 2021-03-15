Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth React to Vanessa Marcil’s 90210 "Cattiness" Claims

Watch : Dean McDermott Fiercely Defends Wife Tori Spelling After Backlash

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are clearing the air after Vanessa Marcil recalled feeling hurt on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210.

Last month, Vanessa shared on an Instagram Live video, "I was so hurt when I was working there that I felt like I was sideswiped by the cattiness and not being liked. I wasn't expecting it," per Us Weekly.

She also mentioned an instance when Jennie, who played Kelly Taylor, told her, "Maybe it would help if you didn't walk around like somebody who isn't liked?"

As Vanessa, 52, reflected, "So I realized maybe I had taken it so personally… that now I was walking around like someone who isn't liked."

Tori, 47, and Jennie, 48, turned to the 90210MG podcast on Sunday, March 14, to explain what really went down two decades ago.

Tori started off by saying she wasn't aware that Vanessa intentionally left the show. She then questioned what the alleged quote really meant. "What the f--k does that mean?" The Masked Singer alum asked. "That doesn't sound like something you would even say."