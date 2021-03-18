KardashiansRoyal FamilyBachelor NationWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Deals for Real: Get Brows That Wow With Exclusive Savings From Huda Beauty, Patrick Ta & More

E!'s Lilliana Vazquez is sharing must-have brow products with limited-time deals that are exclusive for E! viewers.

By Emily Spain Mar 18, 2021 3:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Deals for Real, Brows, Lilliana VazquezE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our QR code or links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Are you in the market for a new brow product?

Whether you religiously fill in your brows every day or want to try out a new beauty trend like soap brows, the perfect brow product is out there. However, finding a brow product that can help you achieve your preferred shape, color and volume can be overwhelming. But today is your lucky day!

From brow pencils to eyelash and eyebrow serums to brow wax and must-have kits, E!'s Lilliana Vazquez rounded up the best brow products with limited-time deals that are exclusive for E! viewers.

To score the best brow products at unbeatable prices, scroll below!

Get Lizzo's 2021 Grammys Beauty Look

Huda Kattan #BombBrows Microshade Brow Pencil

Infused with vitamin E, castor oil and coconut oil, this cruelty-free and vegan brow pencil helps you achieve natural brows by using tiny hair-like strokes to get micro-blade-worthy results. We use this pencil on the daily and let's just say the results are truly magical. And now E! viewers can score the #BombBrows pencil for 10% off with code BOMBBROW10 now through 4/1.

$17
$15
Huda Beauty

24K Gold Eyelash & Eyebrow Growth Accelerator Serum

If you are still trying to grow out your brows after overplucking, try The A Method's eyelash and eyebrow serum. Formulated with ultra-hydrating ingredients, it helps improve circulation beneath the skin surface with pure 24K Gold Leaf to reduce hair loss and makes lashes appear more radiant. Now through 3/25, get 25% off with code DAILYPOP25.

$98
$74
The A Method

Billion Dollar Brows Best Sellers Kit

The Best Sellers Kit includes the Universal Brow Pencil, the Brow Duo Pencil, Brow Gel and Smudge Brush. With every use, this kit will help you achieve the perfectly defined every day brow look. Even better, E! readers can score 25% off with code 25BDB2021 now through 3/25.

$16
$12
Amazon

EM Cosmetics Micro-Fluff Sculpting Brow Cream

This fiber enhanced tinted brow cream helps you create fuller brows and enhanced volume. Plus, it includes Vitamin E and Kaolin for lightweight flexibility and nourishing comfort. The long wand and tiny bristles allows for precise application, too. Exclusive to E! readers and viewers, you can score 25% off with code DAILYPOP now through 3/25.

$20
$15
EM Cosmetics

Benefit Brow Zings Pro Palette

Available in Light-Medium and Medium-Deep, this slim, portable brow palette includes four longwearing brow powders to fill & shape brows and three waxes to sculpt & define brows- two flattering high-pigment waxes and one clear wax. Plus, a dual-ended hard-angled brush, a flat, tapered brush and a blending spoolie for flawless application. For 48 hours, score this must-have product for 25% off with code DAILYPOP25.

$39
$29
Benefit Cosmetics

Patrick Ta Major Brow Shaping Wax

This shaping wax has the internet buzzing! It's a must-have for attaining fluffy "soap" brows. Just activate with setting mist or water and brush through brows with a spoolie or firm brush. Plus, it includes growth peptides, glycerin and olive oil to support growth, condition and soften. And just for E! viewers, you can score 25% off with code DAILYPOP25 now through 3/21. 

$22
$17
Patrick Ta

