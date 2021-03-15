GrammysOscarsBachelor NationWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Here's Why Ryan Reynolds Is Comparing His and Blake Lively's 3 Daughters to a Rubik's Cube

During a recent interview, Ryan Reynolds revealed why raising three daughters with Blake Lively is his most difficult job right now. Scroll on for the total dad moment.

By Mona Thomas Mar 15, 2021 7:25 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesBlake LivelyRyan ReynoldsCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Why Ryan Reynolds Is Ultimate Dad Goals!

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about how fun it is to be a girl dad. 

In a March 15 interview with This Morning, the Deadpool star revealed that his hardest job right now—among being an actor, entrepreneur, soccer club owner and a husband—is being a father.

"That's the thing that keeps you up at night," he confessed. "I've got three daughters. They're like little Rubik's Cubes that you can never figure out!"

The 44-year-old star shares daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and 17-month-old Betty with his wife, Blake Lively, 33.

Of course, in a house full of girls, the proud family man picked up a thing or two about cosmetics, including dying Blake's hair while quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Nothing more terrifying than that request," he said, "I felt like, let's just shave the thing. She was coaching me every second of the way, which is just a nice way of saying she was yelling at me."

photos
Every Time Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Trolled Each Other

In a Feb. 14 Instagram post, the couple shared how the process really went down. And it seems it was successful since the Gossip Girl alum captioned the time-lapsed video and the after results in a selfie with the caption, "That time I f*d my hairdresser."

 

Ryan has spoken in past interviews about how much he enjoys living with all girls. In a December 2019 interview with The Today Show, The Captive actor told hosts Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin, "I would have it no other way, " adding, "I'm doing my part to wipe men off the face of the earth."

Check out the full interview with the family man above.

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Upstages John's Grammys Robe With Her Raciest Look Yet

2

Olivia Wilde Reacts to Harry Styles' Grammys Win in the Juiciest Way

3

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Upstages John's Grammys Robe With Her Raciest Look Yet

2

Olivia Wilde Reacts to Harry Styles' Grammys Win in the Juiciest Way

3

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

4

Kate Middleton Pays Respects to Sarah Everard

5

Pippa Middleton Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With James Matthews