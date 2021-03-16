Bachelor NationHarry StylesOscarsWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Stars Are Hooked on the Crochet Trend

See how to rock the style that's perfect for upcoming warm weather.

By Emily Spain Mar 16, 2021 3:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Daily Pop Tuesday Trends - CrochetE! Illustration

Attention E! shoppers: Crochet is in!

While you're putting together your spring wardrobe, don't forget to add some crochet apparel to your cart. Thanks to celebs like Gabrielle Union and Kim Kardashian, you're going to be seeing lots of knit tops, bottoms, bags and other accessories all over your social media in the coming months. And we're not mad about it! Not to mention, the trend is the perfect way to transition your wardrobe from winter to spring.

And if you're wondering where to get your crochet fix, we've rounded up ten pieces from places like Free People and Urban Outfitters to get you started.

Heat Of The Moment Crochet Skirt

This groovy skirt will look great with a basic tank and a leather or jean jacket. 

$108
Free People

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Robyn Crochet Lounge Pants

We're loving these crochet lounge pants, since we basically live in sweatpants! Plus, there's a matching crochet sweatshirt.

$98
Anthropologie

Lovers + Friends Mes Amis Crochet

This darling knit top screams spring! Pair it with the matching bottoms or a pair of jeans for the ultimate springtime fit.

$168
$44
Revolve

Urban Renewal Recycled Crochet Tube Top

We're obsessed with this electric blue tube top! It will take you from the beach to Girl's Night in no time.

$49
Urban Outfitters

Free People Glisten Tank

This top features a versatile color and shimmery texture that makes it easy to dress it up or down.

$58
Revolve

UO Lara Floral Crochet Shoulder Bag

This floral crochet pattern will add a touch of fun to any outfit! Plus, it will hold all of your go-to essentials.

$34
Urban Outfitters

Cora Crochet Bralette

Perfect for wearing alone or under a top, this bralette offers delicate details that won't go unnoticed.

$48
Free People

Camila Coelho Offshore Midi Skirt

If you're planning on spending some time in the sun, we recommend this super cute crochet skirt! Pair it with some strappy heels and you're good to go!

$175
Revolve

Shatzi Crochet Headband

If you're not ready for a full crochet fit, try out this headband! It will help you elevate a basic outfit into a trendy fit.

$12
Urban Outfitters

Meelino Women Summer Beach Crochet Crop Halter Tank

Whether you wear this tank with sweatpants or shorts, you'll be ready for the warm, sunny days ahead.

$12
Amazon

