Stars Are Hooked on the Crochet Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Attention E! shoppers: Crochet is in!

While you're putting together your spring wardrobe, don't forget to add some crochet apparel to your cart. Thanks to celebs like Gabrielle Union and Kim Kardashian, you're going to be seeing lots of knit tops, bottoms, bags and other accessories all over your social media in the coming months. And we're not mad about it! Not to mention, the trend is the perfect way to transition your wardrobe from winter to spring.

And if you're wondering where to get your crochet fix, we've rounded up ten pieces from places like Free People and Urban Outfitters to get you started.