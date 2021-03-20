WATCH NOW

Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Season Premiere
So, Remember When We Were All Obsessed With Tiger King?

Netflix's wild docu-series about zookeeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic and his rival Carol Baskin debuted one year ago today, turning us all into cool cats and kittens.

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, can you believe it's been one year since Tiger King premiered? 

Yes, Netflix's docuseries about zookeeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic and his intense rivalry with Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin dropped on March 20, 2020, providing a much-needed distraction at the start of our collective coronavirus-induced quarantine.

It was a fast and furious ride with Tiger King, which ran for seven episodes, one special and approximately 8 million tweets and memes. In the wake of the roaring phenomenon, several scripted series were ordered—including one starring Kate McKinnon for a UCP project, and another with Nicolas Cage tackling he role of Joe Exotic. Baskin would go on to land a slot on Dancing With the Stars, despite rampant online speculation that she played a her role in the disappearance of her first husband, Don Lewis. Joe, still serving his 22-year prison sentence, inked a deal to pen a tell-all memoir (or should we say mem-rawwwr?).

Oh, and celebrities went absolutely wild for the show, not even bothering to wait for Halloween to break out the leopard print, crop tops and eyeliner to dress up as Joe Exotic or don a floral headband to deliver their best impression of Baskin.

Tiger King fashion was officially a capital-T Thing. What a moment in time, right? 

Tiger King Stars: Where Are They Now?

So let's relive that weird, wild period by looking back on all of the stars who donned stripes and unfortunate facial piercing, whether out of sheer boredom while social distancing or because they were actually Guerrilla-auditioning for a role in one of he scripted projects in development...

Instagram / Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

The engaged couple decided to switch things up, with the Modern Family star donning Joe's signature facial hair and the Bachelor alum finishing off his Carole look with sardines. If you know, you know.

Instagram/Jade Roper
Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

The Bachelor Nation couple journeyed into the Tiger King action, even bringing kids Emmy and Brooks in on the fun, dressing them up as tiger cubs. Surprisingly, they did not use this as their Christmas card.

Instagram/Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe

"Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!"

From your finger tips to God's ears literally, Lowe.

According to a report from Deadline in April of last year, Murphy and Lowe, who stars in the Murphy-produced 9-1-1: Lone Star, were in early talks on a project related to the larger-than-life figure.

CBS
Thomas Lennon

In April 2020, the Reno 911 star impersonated Joe Exotic on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Skyping in from jail to perform his new single and to weigh in on whether or not he was portrayed accurately in the Netflix doc.

"There has been a lot of funky rhubarb picked in the Ted Sarandos patch, and some of it paints me to look like a chicken-fried freakazoid who is crazier than Downtown Encyclopedia Brown," Lennon answered as Joe. "Well let me tell you this: That is just a colonel's 12-piece bucket of deep-fried bologna bites, OK? I am actually a very down-to-earth, pistol-packing, double-husband-having mullet man, joie de vivre and a love of America's cigarettes."

Are you watching, UCP?!

YouTube/NBC
Chloe Fineman

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, isn't the Saturday Night Live star a ringer for Carole?

Instagram/Jared Leto
Jared Leto

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman and Oscar winner is such a fan of the Netflix docu-series that he hosted a viewing party on Twitter, also dressing up for the occasion. 

Instagram/Sophia Stallone
The Stallone Family

Redefining family bonding, Sylvester Stallone and his brood decided to have a little fun at home, dressing up as some of the larger-than-life figures from the doc.

In a photo shared on Sophia Stallone's Instagram, she's done up as Joe Exotic, while the Rocky star is dressed as Jeff Lowe. Sister Sistine Stallone is John Finlay, Scarlet Stallone is Erik Cowie and Jennifer Stallone is Carole. 

