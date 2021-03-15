Watch Tiffany Haddish Tear Up in Heartfelt Reaction to Grammy Win

Tiffany Haddish is officially a Grammy winner.
The 41-year-old star won in the Best Comedy Album category for Black Mitzvah on Sunday, March 14, but it looks like she didn't hear the news right away. Haddish took to Instagram on Monday, March 15 to share a video of the exact moment she found out.
Haddish was interviewing two young ladies for her show Kids Say the Darndest Things when a producer relayed a message via her earpiece and told her she had just won.
"I just what?" the Girls Trip actress asked. "I just won a Grammy? Are you serious?"
After wiping away a few happy tears, Haddish noted a Black woman hadn't won in that category since 1986, when Whoopi Goldberg took home the trophy. She then explained to the kids why she was crying.
"It's a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, right?" the Like a Boss star said. "And it's a lot of times you feel like, 'Well, am I doing the right thing?' Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?' And then you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can. And against all odds, you just say, 'You know what? I'm gonna just put my best foot forward, and I'm gonna give the world the best that I got, right?' Anything is possible."
Haddish also described the moment in her Instagram post. "I was flooded with a such a since [sic] of accomplishment and relief," she recalled. "I kinda didn't know what to say. I just wanted to cry but I knew it would have confused the babies. So I decided to use that moment to teach and share my feelings. Thank you @recordingacademy for the honor. Thank you to everyone that made #blackmitzvah happen."
This marked the second time Haddish had been nominated for a Grammy. The first was in 2018, when she was up in the Best Spoken Word Album category for The Last Black Unicorn.
Watch the video to see her reaction.