Watch Tiffany Haddish Tear Up in Heartfelt Reaction to Grammy Win

Watch : How Tiffany Haddish Draws Inspiration From Herself

Tiffany Haddish is officially a Grammy winner.

The 41-year-old star won in the Best Comedy Album category for Black Mitzvah on Sunday, March 14, but it looks like she didn't hear the news right away. Haddish took to Instagram on Monday, March 15 to share a video of the exact moment she found out.

Haddish was interviewing two young ladies for her show Kids Say the Darndest Things when a producer relayed a message via her earpiece and told her she had just won.

"I just what?" the Girls Trip actress asked. "I just won a Grammy? Are you serious?"

After wiping away a few happy tears, Haddish noted a Black woman hadn't won in that category since 1986, when Whoopi Goldberg took home the trophy. She then explained to the kids why she was crying.

"It's a lot of bumpy roads that you cross, right?" the Like a Boss star said. "And it's a lot of times you feel like, 'Well, am I doing the right thing?' Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?' And then you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can. And against all odds, you just say, 'You know what? I'm gonna just put my best foot forward, and I'm gonna give the world the best that I got, right?' Anything is possible."