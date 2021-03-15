Bridgerton Star Luke Newton's New On-Set Pics Will Make You Burn for Season 2

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Jonathan Bailey Teases Season 2 Hopes

Dearest readers, by now you're aware that season two of Bridgerton is in the works. However, we have new images from set that will make you burn for those future episodes.

On Sunday, March 14, Bridgerton star Luke Newton, who plays adventure-longing Colin Bridgerton, took to Instagram to share new photos from the set of the period drama. In the first pic, Newton is seen riding a horse alongside one of his on-screen brothers. He later shared a video from this outing, where the co-stars appeared to be having a laugh.

As for the second new image? Newton's co-stars and fictional family members Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, and Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton, were spotted relaxing off camera.

And, to further excite fans, Newton captioned the upload, "The boys are back in town."

As E! News readers well know, Netflix renewed its hit period drama for a second season back in January. Since then, tidbits about the new season have trickled in. Not only will season two focus on the oldest Bridgerton son (Bailey), who takes center stage in Julia Quinn's second novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me, but fans will also meet his new love interest Kate Sharma, who will be played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley.