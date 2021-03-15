Hailey Bieber Is Superga's New Global Ambassador

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Hailey Bieber always pulls off that "cool without even trying" look. And, now you can too with some Superga sneakers. Hailey is the Italian brand's new global ambassador. The model gushed, "I love the story and heritage of this brand. Superga is a shoe that has stayed true to its origins and never gone out of style. It's timeless and classy and I feel it perfectly matches my personal style."
Now, everyone can channel Hailey's personal style by rocking Superga footwear to. Check out the styles she wore for the spring/summer 2021 campaign.
Superga 250 Cotu Classic
Hailey wore this classic sneaker in all white, but it's available in many colors. It's a unisex style that anyone can pull off with (almost) every outfit.
Superga 2341 Alpina Shiny Gum White
The Superga 2341 Alpina Shiny Gum White shoe has a one-inch platform and a lace-up closure to an adjustable fit.
Superga 2590 Bold Organic Off-White
Superga 2590 Bold Organic Off-White shoes are made from organic canvas and have a cushioned footbed to provide comfort all day long.
Superga 2630 Stripe White
An all-white shoe like this never goes out of style. You can even pair it with a cute spring dress.
Superga 2705 High Top White
Superga's 2705 High Top White has a 1.5 inch platform and a crepe-textured outsole to provide traction and durability throughout the day.
Superga 2790 Cotw Full Black
The Superga 2790 Cotw Full Black stands out as the only shoe from Hailey's campaign that isn't white (or off-white). It has 1.5 inch platform and laces up for an adjustable fit.
