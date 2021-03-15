GrammysOscarsBachelor NationWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

Hailey Bieber Is Superga's New Global Ambassador

Everyone will Belieb you're an influencer in these Instagram-worthy sneakers.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 15, 2021
FashionLife/StyleShoppingHailey BieberShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-Comm: Shop Hailey Bieber's Superga Campaign, Hailey Bieber Stevie Dance

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too.  E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hailey Bieber always pulls off that "cool without even trying" look. And, now you can too with some Superga sneakers. Hailey is the Italian brand's new global ambassador. The model gushed, "I love the story and heritage of this brand. Superga is a shoe that has stayed true to its origins and never gone out of style. It's timeless and classy and I feel it perfectly matches my personal style."

Now, everyone can channel Hailey's personal style by rocking Superga footwear to. Check out the styles she wore for the spring/summer 2021 campaign. 

Cute Spring Dresses to Get You Out of Your Sweatpants

Superga 250 Cotu Classic

Hailey wore this classic sneaker in all white, but it's available in many colors. It's a unisex style that anyone can pull off with (almost) every outfit.

 

$65
Superga
$65
Zappos
$65
Revolve

Superga 2341 Alpina Shiny Gum White

The Superga 2341 Alpina Shiny Gum White shoe has a one-inch platform and a lace-up closure to an adjustable fit.

 

 

$85
Superga
$85
DSW
$85
Bloomingdales

Superga 2590 Bold Organic Off-White

Superga 2590 Bold Organic Off-White shoes are made from organic canvas and have a cushioned footbed to provide comfort all day long.

$85
Superga

Superga 2630 Stripe White

An all-white shoe like this never goes out of style. You can even pair it with a cute spring dress.

$75
Superga

Superga 2705 High Top White

Superga's 2705 High Top White has a 1.5 inch platform and a crepe-textured outsole to provide traction and durability throughout the day.

$85
Superga

Superga 2790 Cotw Full Black

The Superga 2790 Cotw Full Black stands out as the only shoe from Hailey's campaign that isn't white (or off-white). It has 1.5 inch platform and laces up for an adjustable fit.

$80
Superga

Not sure what outfit to wear with your Superga sneakers? Check out Alo activewear items selected by Hailey's close friend Kendall Jenner.

