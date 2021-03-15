Hailey Bieber Is Superga's New Global Ambassador

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hailey Bieber always pulls off that "cool without even trying" look. And, now you can too with some Superga sneakers. Hailey is the Italian brand's new global ambassador. The model gushed, "I love the story and heritage of this brand. Superga is a shoe that has stayed true to its origins and never gone out of style. It's timeless and classy and I feel it perfectly matches my personal style."

Now, everyone can channel Hailey's personal style by rocking Superga footwear to. Check out the styles she wore for the spring/summer 2021 campaign.