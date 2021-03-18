What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for March 20-21

And for this week's main event we have a serious superhero smackdown.
Marvel and DC fans alike are both getting major gifts this weekend with the releases of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Zack Snyder's Justice League cut. Yep, Captain America's BFFs, Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman have officially moved from the big screen to the small screen, taking over our streaming platforms and we're not mad about it!
But if you are in the mood for some other fare to welcome the first day of spring, Netflix is also dropping their highly anticipated documentary about 2019's college admissions scandal and the entire WWE Network is heading over to Peacock and we're celebrating the premiere of one of reality TV's most defining series.
Here's what to watch this weekend, March 20-21:
If You've Tweeted About the #SnyderCut: After nearly four years, DC fans are finally getting to see Zack Snyder's much-hyped cut of Justice League, the director leaving the project after his 20-year-old daughter, Autumn Snyder, committed suicide. Coming in at a whopping 243 minutes and drastically different from Joss Whedon's theatrical version in 2017, Snyder's take on the assembly of Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill) Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) should thrill fans. Expect more compelling backstories (especially for Fisher's Victor), badass action sequences, surprising cameos and a jawdropping new ending that will likely have your timeline demanding a sequel ASAP. And hey, anything can happen. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)
If You Were Left Wanting More Bucky and Sam Content After Phase 3: Your wish is MCU mastermind Kevin Feige's command as The Falcon and Winter Soldier's long-awaited (and slightly delayed) debut is finally here. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan team up to take on bad guys and try not to kill each other in their six-episode Phase 4 outing, which is a throwback to the buddy-comedy-action-series of yore. Joining the Avengers for their worldwide adventure are Emily VanCamp (Good to see you again, Sharon Carter!) and Daniel Bruhl, reprising his role as Captain America: Civil War's memorable villain, Baron Zemo. While it likely won't be as delightfully wacky as WandaVision, we're thinking it'll be an action-packed blast from the past that Cap would be proud of. (Where to Watch: Disney+)
If You Were Hooked to the News in March 2019: Where were you when you found out Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were part of the college admissions scandal, one of the biggest news stories of the last decade? In Operation Varsity Blues, Netflix goes deep into the infamous scheme led by Rick Singer, with Stranger Things' Matthew Modine playing the in dramatic reenactments of actual conversations and events that led federal prosecutors to charge at least 50 people. The documentary comes from Chris Smith and Jon Karmen, a.k.a. the filmmakers behind Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Tiger King (which Smith produced), so you just know it's going to be worth the price of admission. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You're Ready to Rumble 24/7: Please welcome to the ring the WWE on Peacock! The WWE Network's massive vault of content from WWE, WCW, and ECW are set to roll out on the streaming service over the next couple of months. And Fastlane, dropping March 21, and WrestleMania 37, which is going down on April 10 and 11, are major events that will be exclusively available on Peacock. (Where to Watch: Peacock)
If You're in the Mood for a New Sitcom: There are only so many times you can rewatch The Office, Friends and New Girl, right? For a change of pace, may we suggest Country Comfort, Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian's new series (True RHOBH fans know the delicious six degrees of separation going down there!) that blends comedy and country music. McPhee plays a struggling musician who becomes a nanny for Cibrian's rugged cowboy character's five kids, who—whaddya know!—end up becoming quite the talented backing band. Bless their little hearts! (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Miss the Days of Arguing With Your Siblings or Friends Over Which Video to Rent: Is it ironic that Netflix, the first major streaming service, is debuting The Last Blockbuster, a documentary about the retail movie rental chain's last-ever video store in Bend, Oregon? And is it made even more bittersweet when you learn that Blockbuster had the chance to buy Netflix early on and passed? Sure, but that doesn't make the film any less nostalgic or poignant. Bonus: You don't need to rewind it after! (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Want to Pay Respect to the OGs: If you are a Bravoholic who considers any Real Housewives franchise to be essential viewing, consider spending your weekend binging old episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The Bravo reality hit, which kicked off the entire Housewives empire, premiered 15 years ago, forever changing reality TV and introducing the world to Vicki Gunvalson, the OG of the OC, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and more memorable stars. Let's whoop it up in their honor! (Where to Watch: Peacock)
If You're Searching For Your Latest True Crime Fix: Another week, another gripping docuseries from Netflix. Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case investigates the high-profile story of Bernard Wesphael, the Belgian politician who was accused of murdering his wife, Véronique Pirotton, in 2013. (Where to Watch: Netflix)