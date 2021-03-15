Naya Rivera Fans Upset After She’s Left Out of Grammys In Memoriam Tribute

Watch : Naya Rivera's Dad Asks Fans to Leave Ryan Murphy Alone Amid Dispute

Naya Rivera's fans are speaking out after the late star appeared to be snubbed by the Grammys.

During the 2021 Grammy Awards, which premiered on Sunday, March 14, the program honored singers and musicians that passed away within the past year, however the Glee alum was not included in the on-air tribute. After noticing her absence from the segment, fans took to social media to share their outrage.

"Naya Rivera was a singer, not just an actress," wrote one Twitter user. "She was a two time Grammy nominee. Had a career that spanned more than two decades. She died saving her son's life. The fact that the @RecordingAcad didn't see fit to include her in the In Memoriam section is disgraceful."

Another wrote, "since the #GRAMMYs didn't mention her i'll do it. rest in peace naya rivera you beautiful angel we love you and miss you so much."

The tribute—beautifully performed by Lionel Richie, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Brittany Howard and more—honored Pop Smoke, Little Richard, Kenny Rogers, John Prine, Gerry & The Pacemakers and many others.