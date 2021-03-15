JLo & ARodGrammysKids' Choice AwardsWomen's History MonthPhotosVideosNewsletters

2021 Grammys: See All the Red Carpet Couples

No need to socially distance from your other half! See which of music's cutest couples made the scene at the 2021 Grammys.

By Natalie Finn Mar 15, 2021 1:51 AMTags
Red CarpetGrammys
Watch: GRAMMYs 2021 Nominees: Song of the Year, Best Music Video & More

Even with everyone wearing masks, there was still some romance in the air at the 2021 Grammys.

Since there's no need to socially distance from someone you live with, some artists showed up as a member of a twosome, presumably one of the more glamorous date nights anyone had had in months. And since the seating arrangement was in twos... the only thing missing was the blindfolded violinist.

Among the stars who came in pairs were Miranda Lambert, whose husband, Brendan McLoughlin, was there to witness her win for Best Country Album, and Album of the Year contender Jhené Aiko, who showed up with Big Sean on her arm.

photos
See the Winners of the 2021 Grammys

Of course, we could chide a few stars for not bringing their S.O. (Taylor Swift left her muse Joe Alwyn watching at home and, ahem, we hear Harry Styles is dating someone...), and there were far more solo acts than there usually are in normal times, but here's who coupled up for the occasion:

Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Jack Antonoff and Carlotta Kohl

Win or lose, the Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) nominee was ready for a .fun night with his girlfriend.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Aaron Dessner and Stine Wengler

The National frontman shared a Song of the Year nomination with Taylor Swift but shares everything else with his wife of five years.

Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Julia Michaels and JP Saxe

The Song of the Year co-nominees know who they'd spend their last night with "If the World Was Ending" tomorrow.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean

The longtime friends turned couple of now several years made for a gorgeous pair on the red carpet. Aiko is a three-time nominee, for Album of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best Progressive R&B Album.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

It may have been a surprise when the country star up and married her New York police officer beau back in 2019, but it wasn't too shocking that she brought him to the Grammys, where her Wildcard was named Best Country Album.

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

2

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide

4

Harry Styles' 2021 Grammy Gets Ex Taylor Swift's Stamp of Approval

5

Paris Hilton Reflects on Iconic Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan Car Pic