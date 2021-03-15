2021 Grammys: See All the Red Carpet Couples

Watch : GRAMMYs 2021 Nominees: Song of the Year, Best Music Video & More

Even with everyone wearing masks, there was still some romance in the air at the 2021 Grammys.

Since there's no need to socially distance from someone you live with, some artists showed up as a member of a twosome, presumably one of the more glamorous date nights anyone had had in months. And since the seating arrangement was in twos... the only thing missing was the blindfolded violinist.

Among the stars who came in pairs were Miranda Lambert, whose husband, Brendan McLoughlin, was there to witness her win for Best Country Album, and Album of the Year contender Jhené Aiko, who showed up with Big Sean on her arm.