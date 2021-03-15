Harry Styles' 2021 Grammys Win Gets Ex Taylor Swift's Stamp of Approval

Game respects game!
At the 2021 Grammys, Taylor Swift looked positively thrilled to see her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles take home his first-ever Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance for his song "Watermelon Sugar." While Tay herself was nominated for "cardigan," the artist—who wore a striking flower dress at the event—was seen nodding enthusiastically as Harry approached the stage to claim his prize.
On stage, an excited Harry told the crowd, "Wow, to everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much. This is the first song we wrote after my first album came out, during a day off in Nashville, and I just want to say thanks to Tom, Tyler and Mitch and everyone, Rob Stringer and everyone at Columbia, my manager Jeffrey, who has always nudged me to do better and never pushed me. And thank you so much. I feel very grateful to be here, than you so much. I feel very honored to be among all of you, so thank you so much."
The "willow" singer and the former One Direction star dated from October 2012 to January 2013. Though the romance was short-lived, it seemingly inspired much music. Taylor's song "Style" off her 2014 album 1989 was rumored to be about the Grammy winner, while One Direction's 2015 song "Perfect" (which referenced an ex writing breakup songs) and later Harry's 2017 song "Two Ghosts" were speculated to be about Taylor.
These days, Taylor is in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, while Harry is dating Olivia Wilde, who directs him in the new movie Don't Worry Darling.
Though the moment between the two Grammy winners was subtle, fans loved this adorable "Haylor" moment. One tweeted, "sorry this is literally like full circle like 1989 came from memories they shared and now she just watched him win his first grammy... life is so funny and weird."
Another added, "TAYLOR SWIFT CLAPPING FOR HARRY STYLES AFTER HE WON HIS FIRST EVER #GRAMMYs AWARD !!! MY HAYLOR HEART JUST SHATTERED."
A third wrote, "Taylor Swift clapping at Harry Styles after he won his first Grammy! You can see her smile even behind the mask."
Check out the sweet moment above.