Dua Lipa's Stunning Dress Gives the Butterfly Effect a Whole New Meaning at the 2021 Grammys

Watch : Dua Lipa Never Thought She'd Release Album From Her Sofa

Butterfly season isn't over for Dua Lipa.

The six-time nominee hit the 2021 Grammys red carpet in a dazzling Versace gown that noticeably sported what has been the "Don't Stop Now" singer's favorite beauty motif, sporting the brightly colored Lepidoptera on everything from her tank tops to her nails over the past year.

"There was a lot of symbolism for me this year with butterflies and it's also very symbolic for Versace and Donatella too," Lipa told E! Live From the Red Carpet host Giuliana Rancic about her slinky dress, which boasted strategic cutouts and a fashionably high slit.

Of course, the English singer-songwriter came into her own on this stage a year ago, winning Best New Artist, but she returns as an Album of the Year nominee for Future Nostalgia—a concept we can all relate to in this pandemic-affected times.