Did Megan Thee Stallion Just Casually Reveal She's Engaged at the 2021 Grammys?

Watch : Megan Thee Stallion Teases "Hot Girl Summer Pt. 2" at GRAMMYs

She's going to the 2021 Grammys and she's gonna get married?!

That's what the Internet was wondering when Megan Thee Stallion walked the red carpet ahead of the 63rd Annual ceremony on Sunday night. While it would be hard for anything to top her jawdropping orange custom Dolce & Gabbana down, the massive diamond ring on that finger managed to do just that.

The giant rock immediately kicked off speculation that Megan was casually announcing she was engaged to rapper boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. So was the sparkler a subtle statement about the four-time Grammy nominee's relationship status with Pardison, who she recently confirmed she was dating during an Instagram Live?

A source tells E! News that the Chopard diamond is just a fashion ring and that the 26-year-old rapper is not engaged.

And she definitely doesn't need an engagement ring to shine.

"It's my first time at the Grammys and I just really wanted to pop," Megan told E!'s Giuliana Rancic of her bold look. "I wanted to look like a Grammy. I manifested this!"