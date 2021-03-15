The Talk Going on Hiatus Amid Internal Review of Exchange Involving Sharon Osbourne

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Apologizes After Fiercely Defending Piers Morgan

CBS daytime talk show The Talk is taking a hiatus, E! News has learned. The show is breaking in order to review a tense exchange from a March 10 episode in which Sharon Osbourne fiercely defended her friend and fellow former America's Got Talent judge Piers Morgan after his controversial comments about Meghan Markle.

Morgan, a vocal critic of the Duchess of Sussex, came under fire for comments he made on Good Morning Britain about Markle's candid March 7 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she spoke about her mental health struggles, including suicidal thoughts. Morgan slammed the former Suits star, saying, "I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible."

Piers quit Good Morning Britain after its network, ITV, received many complaints from viewers.

Sharon defended Piers on The Talk, upsetting her co-host Sheryl Underwood, who accused her of giving "validation" to Piers' stance on the Duchess by publicly supporting him.