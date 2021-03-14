Watch Drew Brees' Kids Announce He's Retiring From the NFL For This Endearing Reason

It's time for Drew Brees to hang up the jersey for good.

The Saints quarterback, 42, revealed on Sunday, March 14, that he's retiring from the NFL after 20 years—but he didn't exactly share the news himself.

Brees posted an Instagram video to his page that showed his four kids spilling the beans in the most adorable way possible. The video starred Baylen, 12, Bowen, 10, Callen, 8, and Rylen, 6, sitting on the couch as they each recited their lines.

Wearing their dad's No. 9 Saints jerseys, his three sons took turns saying, "After 15 years on the Saints and 20 years in the NFL..." "Our dad..." "is finally going to retire!""

His four kids all threw their hands up in the air and shouted, "So he can spend more time with us!" They cheered "YAY!"

Brees captioned the home video with a longer explanation about his emotional decision.