You Must Watch Dionne Warwick Asking About the Meaning of Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar"

Dionne Warwick has questions about "Watermelon Sugar."

The legendary singer stopped by E! News' Live From E! Stream today in honor of the 2021 Grammy Awards and shared her thoughts on everyone from Harry Styles to Taylor Swift.

When co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Naz Perez brought up the recent Saturday Night Live sketch that parodied the Grammy winner and reigning queen of Twitter interviewing Styles, the E! personalities asked if Warwick new the NSFW meaning behind Styles' Grammy-winning hit.

"I don't even know why he's eating watermelon on the beach," Warwick said. "What is that song about?"

A hilariously flustered Sylvester replied, "Oh my god, Miss Warwick, I will call you later and tell you. I can't tell you on live television now."

When Perez asked if she had a message for Styles during tonight's telecast, Warwick cracked, "Well if the indication of what you're trying to tell me that the song is about, I would suggest he do that at home."

LOL!