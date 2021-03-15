Olivia Wilde Reacts to Harry Styles' 2021 Grammys Win in the Juiciest Way

Watch : 2021 GRAMMYs Fashion Round-Up: Megan, Dua, Doja & More

Well, isn't this sweet!

The 2021 Grammys was a big event for Harry Styles. Not only did the former One Direction member deliver the first performance of the night. But later in the show, the 27-year-old singer picked up a major award for Best Pop Solo Performance thanks to his hit "Watermelon Sugar."

While girlfriend Olivia Wilde was unable to attend the show and celebrate in person, the actress found a way to show her support online.

On Monday, March 15, the 37-year-old Don't Worry Darling director took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo of Paul McCartney enjoying a giant slice of watermelon. Fans immediately began to speculate that the post was a nod to Harry's hit single that won big on music's biggest night.

While accepting his award at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Harry kept the focus of his speech on the fans and his team. He continued that approach when speaking with reporters after the win.