Watching Cynthia Erivo Transform Into Aretha Franklin Will Earn Your Respect

Watch : Taylor Swift Honors Aretha Franklin at Detroit Concert

Get ready to celebrate the life and legacy of Aretha Franklin in a whole new way.

In less than a week, Nat Geo will kick off the third installment of Genius. The new season of the anthology series puts the spotlight on the Queen of Soul's incredible career.

As excitement continues to build for the premiere, E! News has received an exclusive sneak peek that shows Cynthia Erivo's transformation into the musician who will be remembered for her countless hits including "Respect," "A Natural Woman" and "Think."

In the preview, Cynthia is seen on stage performing for a packed venue in Chicago. "I make sure I get paid before I sing. That's respect," she told the audience. "I hope you have all enjoyed yourselves tonight."

But before she exits the stage, Cynthia is surprised to learn she is being honored for her contributions to the music industry. As the announcers share, "The people of Chicago and the people of the world crown you the Queen of Soul."